Pets & Animals

Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home in Canada.

An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.

Some are cubs, others full grown.

One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.

The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.

For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspolar bearsnowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Region 5 in southern IL becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Aurora police investigate deadly shooting
Elgin hosts MLK celebration event virtually amid COVID-19
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Show More
IN home of 9th US president getting $1.2M restoration
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
Trump joins these other presidents who have skipped inaugurations
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
More TOP STORIES News