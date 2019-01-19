HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --A horse was successfully rescued Friday after becoming stuck inside of a dumpster in Huntington Beach.
It appeared a horse climbed up onto a platform right next to a dumpster at the Goldenwest Stables near the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center and fell inside.
The Orange County Fire Authority's heavy rescue team jiggered together some fire hoses, a harness and used a forklift to lift the animal out.
HB4 and units on scene of large animal rescue. Horse stuck inside of a dumpster. OCFA Heavy Rescue enroute to assist. HB4 assuming IC. pic.twitter.com/cUcvQxfnn8— Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 18, 2019
A veterinarian administered a light tranquilizer to keep the horse calm during the rescue.
The horse was able to walk away and was unharmed.
The horse has been successfully rescued. No injuries to the horse or any rescuers. Thanks to OCFA Heavy Rescue Team. HB4 has dissolved Stable IC. @OCFA_PIO #huntingtonbeach. pic.twitter.com/9lPyrfI69A— Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 19, 2019