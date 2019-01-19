PETS & ANIMALS

Horse rescued after getting stuck in dumpster in Huntington Beach, California

A horse was successfully rescued Friday after becoming stuck inside of a dumpster in Huntington Beach.

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
It appeared a horse climbed up onto a platform right next to a dumpster at the Goldenwest Stables near the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center and fell inside.

The Orange County Fire Authority's heavy rescue team jiggered together some fire hoses, a harness and used a forklift to lift the animal out.



A veterinarian administered a light tranquilizer to keep the horse calm during the rescue.

The horse was able to walk away and was unharmed.

