Bystanders help rescue horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts

WARREN, Mass. -- A group of Good Samaritans help pull a horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts.Dispatch for the Warren Police Department received a call that the horse had fallen through the ice into a pond on Brimfield Road on Tuesday.It happened right across the street from the Warren Highway Department, so workers were able to quickly access a backhoe and get the horse out within 15 minutes, according to the Warren Fire Department.The horse was not too far from home, said a fire department spokesperson. Its owner was able to come pick it up and walk him back to his bar, he said.