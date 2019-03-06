Pets & Animals

Bystanders help rescue horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts

EMBED <>More Videos

A group of Good Samaritans help pull a horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts.

WARREN, Mass. -- A group of Good Samaritans help pull a horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts.

Dispatch for the Warren Police Department received a call that the horse had fallen through the ice into a pond on Brimfield Road on Tuesday.

It happened right across the street from the Warren Highway Department, so workers were able to quickly access a backhoe and get the horse out within 15 minutes, according to the Warren Fire Department.

The horse was not too far from home, said a fire department spokesperson. Its owner was able to come pick it up and walk him back to his bar, he said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsicerescuehorsesice rescue
TOP STORIES
Boy struck by semi, critically injured on South Side
Elgin man charged with 5th DUI after falling asleep at Taco Bell
Thousands of Argosy students shorted in financial aid
Man found badly beaten on CTA Red Line train
3 women used pepper spray in South Loop attempted robbery, police say
Stray dog joins Iditarod sled race
FDA warning: Asbestos in some Claire's makeup
Show More
Grenade launcher confiscated from Florida man's luggage
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, still cold
Paczki Day: Celebrating Mardi Gras
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
4 accused of ripping boy from grandpa's arms outside day care
More TOP STORIES News