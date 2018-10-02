PETS & ANIMALS

Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable north of Paris

EMBED </>More Videos

A horse sent people in a bar running for their lives.

CHANTILLY, France --
A horse galloped into a bar in France, and as you can imagine, things got a little wild.

The young horse escaped her racing stable and ran for the nearest bar, which happened to have seven customers inside as she bucked her legs into the air and bumped into tables and chairs.

This happened last month at a bar in Chantilly, north of Paris.

Surveillance video captured the horse running from one end of the business to the other as people scampered away.

The horse eventually ran back outside.

No one was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldhorseswild animalsbar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Manny the Frenchie warms hearts at pediatric cardiology picnic
Dogs might get depressed when owners overuse smartphones, study says
How to TAILgate with your pet this football season
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Rogers Park, police say; 2 killed in 2 days
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Van Dyke takes the stand
400 guns stolen from UPS facility in Tennessee recovered in Midlothian, ATF says
IL EPA orders Sterigenics to cease operations in Willowbrook until safety review complete
Man, 26, charged in shooting at Walmart in Hobart
Chicago ranks low in fastest-growing US cities study
Kanye West explains tweets about abolishing 13th Amendment
Average person spends a day commuting per month
Show More
Illinois colleges, university work to help first-generation students graduate
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
More News