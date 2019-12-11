caught on camera

Man rescuing dog stuck outside elevator goes viral

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas man's heroics are going viral. He is seen in a video rescuing a small dog when its leash was caught in the closed doors of an elevator.

Johnny Mathis, of Houston, tweeted Monday about his role in saving the little canine.

"Y'all I'm shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn't make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time," Mathis tweeted.

He continued, "She started screaming as soon as the door shut and was bawling her eyes out when it came back down."

A day after putting out the tweets, Mathis posted video of the rescue taken from a camera at his apartment building.

In it, you see the owner enter the elevator and the doors close but without the Pomeranian getting on. Mathis just gets off the elevator as this is happening, but turns around jumps into remove the leash of the dog's collar.

"Instinct just kicked in, I just grabbed that leash," Mathis told CNN.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuerescuepet rescueelevatoru.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW Side
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to the ground during Macy's Parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
2 in custody after stolen squad car crashes on Bishop Ford
Kim Foxx files motions for 1,000 cannabis conviction clearances
Family originally from Chicago area killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
Jersey City officials say kosher deli shooting may be targeted
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy increase, temperatures rise
Show More
Great Chicago Light Fight: Joliet man 'spreads the Christmas cheer'
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
More TOP STORIES News