How much did it cost Chicago to catch Humboldt Park gator?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alligator spent more than a week in the Humboldt Park lagoon, capturing the hearts of Chicago residents and earning the affectionate nickname of "Chance the Snapper." But how much did it cost to trap the gator and find it a new home?

Chicago Animal Care and Control released the figures Wednesday. It cost the city a total of $33,649.17 to capture the gator and ship it to Florida, where the animal is living out its days at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

The bulk of the bill came from the labor and equipment used by the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation to install fences and barricades in Humboldt Park, amounting to $22,800.

Florida trapper Frank Robb charged a fee $2,500, and had about $2,100 in travel costs. Paying Animal Care and Control officers overtime totaled roughly $6,140.

The alligator's flight to Florida was paid for by his new home, according to city officials.
