farm sanctuary

Farm lets businesses schedule conference calls with goats, pigs, other animal 'ambassadors'

This stock image shows a man taking a picture of goats. (Shutterstock)

Getting tired of attending video conference calls? Invite a goat to crash your next virtual meeting!

Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California, is allowing businesses to schedule "animal ambassadors" for cameos on video calls. These ambassadors include Paco the llama, Brownie the goat, Kevin the pig and Gizmo the cow.

"Goat-2-Meetings" also offer virtual tours of the grounds, and participants are welcome to ask questions.

Donation prices range from $65 to $750, depending on the number of people on the call and its duration.

Due to overwhelming demand, Sweet Farm partnered with Woodstock Animal Sanctuary in New York and Charlie's Acres in Napa Valley to help handle requests.

The farm also offers free virtual school trips but like "Goat-2-Meetings," demand is very high.

Sweet Farm describes itself as the "first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatcoronavirusu.s. & worldfarm sanctuary
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARM SANCTUARY
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
This Family Saved 100 Parrots
Take a Hike with a Llama!
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
What to know about Indiana's 10,641 COVID-19 cases
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Stacey Baca cooks up fun with homemade spaghetti sauce recipe
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
Show More
Woman, 12-year-old boy hurt in Austin hit-and-run
10 years after deadly BP oil spill, companies drill deeper
Florida beach reopens as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
More TOP STORIES News