Human chain frees stranded Florida dolphins

A human chain helped free four dolphins stranded in a St. Petersburg, Florida canal on Tuesday.
The dolphins, which included two calves, had been trapped in the canal since Sunday.
Wildlife officials told WFTS because the dolphins did not appear to be in distress, they waited a day to see if they would exit on their own with the tides.
On Monday, wildlife officers mapped out the canal and the waterways nearby to come up with a plan of action to push them to freedom.
They then formed a human chain and used sounds and vibrations of the water to lead the dolphins back into Riviera Bay
