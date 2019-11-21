wild animals

Hungry Lake Tahoe bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A reminder, lock your doors and don't leave food inside your car, or this could happen.

A hungry bear opened the door to an unlocked car in and couldn't get back out.

Sheriff's deputies were able to open the doors and let the hungry fella go, but not before the bear destroyed the inside of the car.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office warned drivers not to leave food in cars as bears forage for food in preparation for hibernation.

"Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear-proof containers!"

They said in their Facebook post:

"BE BEAR AWARE.
The bears are hungry and looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear proof containers! This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimal newsbearanimalsabc7 originalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood, residents say
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
What happens to animals during wildfires?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Chicago police officers injured in West Side crash
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Tennessee
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Show More
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Cresco Labs prepares for marijuana 'green rush'
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Starbucks to sell tumbler that comes with a month of free coffee
More TOP STORIES News