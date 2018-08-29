PUPPY

Indoor dog park opens in Naperville

EMBED </>More Videos

Wag 'N Paddle offers dogs a place to play, swim and bathe year-round.

Jesse Kirsch
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Wag 'N Paddle offers dogs a place to play, swim and bathe year-round. The indoor dog park has plenty of space for pups to run, climb obstacles, and socialize with other dogs.

"When it's super hot or rainy or super cold you can come in here," explained co-owner Shannon Bergman.

She added that staff keep an eye out for misbehaving dogs to ensure safe play (in addition to a vetting process with temperament test before dogs/owners can become members). These safeguards drew Chris Ferron, his wife, and puppy Hank to the park.

"We didn't like the outdoor dog parks because they weren't as controlled," said Ferron, adding, "this was an opportunity to get him in, get him swimming."

Wag 'N Paddle employees guide the dogs in the pools, helping them perfect their paddle.

When you're done playing for the day, bring your dog into the bath room for a scrub and rinse.

The park membership is $70 a month; swim lessons cost extra. There are other pool-specific and bathing-only membership options on the park's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpuppyNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUPPY
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver in North Carolina
More puppy
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog flings snake at owner, chaos ensues
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Dog sneaks garden hose into house
PETA to erect billboard at crash site to honor turkeys killed in big rig crash
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Vacant big box stores creating big problems in the suburbs
Disturbing details of West Town sex assault, beating revealed at bond hearing
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
Deadly Little Village fire brings attention back to fire safety
Dog flings snake at owner, chaos ensues
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Show More
High school kicker scores 8 field goals, breaks state record
Catholic Diocese of Gary publishes list of alleged 'predator priests'
Vietnam veterans honor soldiers killed overseas during 1968 DNC protests
Van Dyke breaks silence in interview with Chicago Tribune
Chicago Trump adviser George Papadopoulos will admit 'inaccuracies'
More News