pets

Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Lil BUB, one of the internet's most beloved cats, has died at age 8 after a battle with an aggressive bone infection.

The announcement was made to the cat's 2.3 million followers on Instagram.



According to the post, Lil BUB passed away on Dec. 1. BUB had been battling a "persistent and aggressive bone infection."

"Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves," owner Mike said on Instagram.

Lil BUB was the runt of a feral litter found in rural Indiana in 2011.

According to the cat's website, she was born with many genetic abnormalities and was a "perma-kitten" with kitten-sized features her whole life.

Over the years, BUB has been the subject of genetic and biological research and helped raised more than $700,000 for animals in need.

"Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams," her owner Mike said on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsinternetcatspetskittensviral
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
Thanksgiving giveaways throughout Chicago continue Sunday
SFO's Wag Brigade is paw-fect stress reliever for airport passengers
Firefighters rescue newborn puppy from drainpipe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
2nd alleged sex assault victim linked to River North bar speaks out
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Rev. Jesse Jackson to post bail for man body-slammed by Chicago officer
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Pa.
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
Michigan crowds line up for first day of legal marijuana sales
Trump renews tariff threats on Brazil, Argentina
Man critical after being shot during robbery in Bronzeville
Travelers face more delays, cancellations as winter storms move NE
I-94 SB lanes reopened after semi rollover crash in South Holland
More TOP STORIES News