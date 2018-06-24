ANIMAL NEWS

Is April the giraffe pregnant again?

EMBED </>More Videos

There's possible baby giraffe news on this "World Giraffe Day!"

NEW YORK --
April the giraffe could be pregnant again!


Officials in upstate New York at the Animal Adventure Park were she lives say they are waiting for results of a pregnancy test.

April became a worldwide internet sensation last year, when everyone, waited, waited and waited for April to give birth.

RELATED: April the giraffe gives birth at zoo in New York

Baby Tajiri is now a year old. He could be a big brother soon!

Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park, posted the update on the park's Facebook page.

Patch says the park has shipped off stool samples to another zoo's laboratory to confirm whether April is expecting another giraffe calf.

VIDEO: A look at the moment April gave birth:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of April the Giraffe

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby giraffepregnancyanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldbuzzworthydistractionanimalcute animals
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: April the Giraffe gives birth at zoo in NY
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name: Tajiri
ANIMAL NEWS
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
Community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
Grieving mother orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, rescued by Jon Stewart
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Show More
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News