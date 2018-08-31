Is this your piglet? Baby pig found in Logan Square

Chicago Animal Care and Control is trying to locate the owner of a piglet who was found walking around the city's Logan Square neighborhood Friday.CACC posted pictures and video of the piglet on their Facebook page.They said the piglet was found by a woman walking her dog in Logan Square, but did not say exactly where she was found."She's a little unsure of her new surroundings, but her tail won't stop wagging!" they wrote.If you have any information about the piglet, contact Chicago Animal Care and Control.