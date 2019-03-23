National Puppy Day celebrates the joy of dogs

March 23rd is the cutest day of the year -- National Puppy Day! A day to celebrate all the joy puppies and dogs bring to our lives.While it's a great way to recognize their love, their cuteness, their fluffiness and everything that makes them great, it's also a day to bring awareness to the number of puppies who need homes.The day encourages people to never get a puppy from a puppy mill, and to always adopt from shelters.According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nearly four million dogs enter shelters every year. 25 percent of them are purebred.Also it reminds pet owners to not forget to spay or neuter their pup. Overpopulation is a key reason shelters are so full.But if you aren't in a place where you can adopt a puppy, investigate volunteer opportunities. Lots of shelters need people willing to spend time with the canines housed there.So on March 23rd, enjoy the floofy, boopable wonder that is the puppy and connect with other puppy lovers on social media using the hashtag "national puppy day."