Woman fights off rabid fox while jogging in Virginia

A Virginia woman is recovering after being attacked by a rabid fox while out jogging.
Nina James-Houseman recently came across what she first thought was either a cat or a coyote lurking in the distance near a jogging path in Virginia Beach.
"It's a little bit of a blur exactly what all happened but I ended up in a position you know where he was coming at me and being aggressive," Nina James-Houseman told WTKR-TV.
James-Houseman said she kicked the animal at least eight times before it skirted off the jogging path.
"I'm shuffling and moving and he comes off, comes around comes at me a gain so I have to kick him and these are not small kicks these are full up, like he's is airborne into the bushes on the side of the path."
Two days later, Virginia Beach officials found a dead fox in the exact area of James-Houseman's attack. The Health Department confirmed that the animal tested positive for rabies.
The fox left James-Houseman with wounds on her upper thigh and knees.
"It's puncture wounds, but it wasn't like he took a chunk out, thank goodness," James-Houseman said.
She said next time she goes jogging, she'll be prepared.
"I will definitely take mace or like a retractable baton something like that," she added.
James-Houseman has received nine shots, including tetanus and rabies vaccines, since the attack. She has three more rounds to go to make sure she doesn't get sick.
