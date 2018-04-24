Kids and bully breeds come together for first dog show

CHICAGO (WLS) --Junior dog handlers in the "Don't Bully Me or my Bully" program held their first dog show this weekend.
The kids were so excited to be a part of their first show with older kids and adults at Razzmatazz in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood.
Ten students participated in the show after several weeks of training, and showed off their skills in the ring with the bully dogs.
Several kids walked away with ribbons, including Karly Moran-West, who won 3rd place in her age group.
The next step for the students is more practice with the bullies and their instructors to learn more of the competitive side of the American Bully Kennel Club junior dog handler program.
This is a free program for the students, all done through donations and sponsors.
Bully dogs can sometimes get a bad rep, especially around children, but the program aims to debunk stereotypes.
A first of its kind in the city of Chicago, the program in the Back of the Yards neighborhood teaches children responsibility and it shines a positive light on bull dogs.
To become a sponsor visit this link.
Current sponsors include: Chicago Underground Bullies, Eminent Bully Kennels, Lou City Bullies, VBP, SSSerpents & Bullies, Toy Soldier Brand, Pawsitive Vibes Dog Training, Hard Time Bullies, Modelo Bullies, Maximum Bully & Solid Ground Bullyz.
For more information, visit: http://animalvillebreeders.com/
