'Kitten Season' inspires PAWS Chicago summer adoption challenge

Warmer temperatures mark growing kitten population
CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago has launched a kitten adoption challenge to find homes for 350 kittens this summer.

The arrival of warmer spring temperatures marks the arrival of what's known as kitten season, according to PAWS Chicago which is the city's largest no kill humane organization.

It brings an influx of mother cats and their litters into shelters and an increased risk of euthanasia in open admission shelters, PAWS said.

Starting June 1 through September 30, PAWS is asking the Chicago community to help reach their goal by adopting a pair of kittens.

In addition PAWS said it's seeking temporary foster homes.

A resource guide is also available for anyone who stumbles upon a litter of newly born kittens.

Fore more information on PAWS Chicago Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge CLICK HERE.
