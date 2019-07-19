Lincoln Park Zoo's new gorillas named; honor conservation efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo's newest western lowland gorillas received names Thursday.Mondika is the first offspring of Rollie, 22. Djeke is the second offspring of Bana, 24. Both of the boys were born on June 12.Their names pay homage to the zoo's work in the in the Goualougo Triangle in the Republic of the Congo, according to the press release.Djeke pays tribute to the Djeke Triangle which comprises a majority of the remaining Intact Forest Landscape and is the longest-running gorilla research site in Western Equatorial Africa.Mondika is a unique field site with three habituated groups of apes and is a developing great ape tourism site.You can see the two baby boys at the zoo's ape house.