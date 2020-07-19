Pets & Animals

Little dog leads firefighters on chase through busy freeway

WASHINGTON D.C. -- A little dog named Astro is okay after leading first responders on a chase down a Washington D.C. expressway.

On Friday, owner Liyah Young was involved in a crash. While she headed to the hospital with minor injuries, her Shih Tzu-poodle mix, who's a year and a half old, was placed in a fire department vehicle for his safety.

After someone accidentally opened the door to the vehicle, Astro began running down a closed interstate.

"We were in pretty good shape. The dog was ahead of us, but we were gaining ground on him," said Fire Captain Don Yingling. "There was a break in the wall, and he made it through there, and that's when it got a little hairy."

Astro headed straight toward traffic. He went under a car but resurfaced unscathed.

"The job is to protect everybody -- animals and people and everything -- so we didn't want him to get over there," said firefighter Zach Horchar.

Firefighters were able to rescue him after he took a quick U-turn in front of a tractor trailer.

"A civilian actually stopped and actually scared him into the bushes, and he was running up the hill, and we were able to catch him," Yingling said.

The entire chase lasted seven minutes, and Astro ran so fast and so far that a veterinarian said he hurt the pads of his paws.

"They should have named him Rocket," said Yingling.

Astro is now back home where Young said the dog is tired and in need of hydration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington dcdogsanimal rescueanimalanimal newsbaby animalscute animalsdoganimalsu.s. & worldfreewayfirefightershighways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Italian Americans call for peace, threaten 'war' after protesters target Columbus statue
Illinois reports 965 new COVID-19 cases
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
Baseball returns to Chicago's Wrigley Field, but no fans allowed
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
Chicago Heights police-involved shooting under investigation
13 shot after large fight in Peoria
Show More
53 shot, 8 dead in Chicago weekend violence so far
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Some NY bars get creative to comply with new mandate
Head of Chicago police union turns to Trump for help with 'chaos' in city
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News