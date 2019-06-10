Vote For Dax: Local K-9 finalist at 2019 National Hero Dog Awards

RELATED: Lake County's Dax named K-9 of the year
He loves to play tug of war, go on walks, and help the Lake County Sheriff's office track down and apprehend bad guys.
"He tracked one individual who was an escapee, an alleged burglar he was wanted for several things," recalled Sheriff John Forlenza. "We were able to track and Dax was able to track him and it lead to a shooting incident but everyone was OK and we were able to apprehend him."
Dax is his partner's eyes and ears in dangerous situation, and for that Sheriff John Forlenza is eternally grateful.
He's saved the lives of dozens of citizens and deputies, and that's why he's nominated for the 2019 Hero Dog Awards and is one of three finalists in the law enforcement category.
"It's not only that hes taking the bad guys off the street people that can hurt people, he's taking the drugs off the street that can destroy people, but he's helping the little girl who's lost and is a diabetic and needs help and shes lost in the woods," said Dax's trainer Alex Rothacker.
In 2018 he located a dangerous domestic violence offender who forced his way into a home and then battered and choked a woman until she lost consciousness, but there are countless selfless acts of service Dax provides, and all he wants in return is a little play time.
He's the only dog from our region nominated for the award and if he makes it to the third and final round, he'll go to Hollywood and accept his reward on the red carpet!
Dax's tireless drive, dedication to training, love for police work, and incredible success stories have gained him thousands of supporters from across the country. Dax has proven to be an outstanding K9 hero and the public can help vote him to the final round by July 18th.
You can vote for Dax at Hero Dog Awards.