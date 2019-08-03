Pets & Animals

Longhorn gets loose, corralled by cowboy in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An enterprising cowboy lassoed a longhorn inside the lobby of a Colorado Springs building Friday after the cow broke free from a downtown parade and charged its way inside.

Pedestrians scurried out of harm's way during the brief escape as the longhorn romped across a street and through an open door at the Plaza of the Rockies. Fast-thinking spectators quickly shut the door to contain the animal, which emerged moments later, roped by a cowboy atop a horse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and several spectators caught the drama on camera.

Amber Keller, who works on the ground floor of the building, was outside watching the tail end of the parade when she saw the longhorn break free from the herd.

"They just got a little ornery. ... She just kind of took off, and the cowboys were right on her," she said of the rogue longhorn.

Keller, who filmed the scene from behind a metal bench, told The Associated Press she wasn't scared, but "everybody was a little concerned and shook up."

"It was a little chaotic," said Keller, who also praised the cowboys' quick response.

"It looked like they had it all under control. I don't think he even flinched going into the building," she said of the cowboy who lassoed the longhorn.

The parade was held to mark a weekend rodeo in Colorado Springs.
