Man breaks window to rescue dog from hot car

NEW MEXICO -- A man broke a window to free a dog from a parked car on Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He says the dog had been sticking its snout out of a two-inch crack in the window trying to breathe.

The dog owner now faces an animal cruelty charge.

The dog is believed to have been in the vehicle for 30 minutes. When the temperature reaches 90 degrees outside, the heat in a vehicle can reach at least 124 degrees in a half-hour.
