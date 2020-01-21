Pets & Animals

Man caught on camera calmly avoiding close encounter with moose

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- An Alaskan man was caught on camera calmly avoiding a close encounter with a moose.

Curtis Phelps was taking something out to a shed at his home in Anchorage on January 11th when the incident occurred.

Doorbell camera captured Phelps calmly ducking inside the shed and closing the door as the moose began to approach him.

After the moose moved on, Phelps called his wife, Amy, from inside the shed to confirm that the coast was clear for him to exit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskawild animalssurveillance camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Man allegedly high on marijuana arrested after head-on crash in Lisle: police
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Fire destroys Skokie home
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
Rush University opens LGBTQ health resource center
Show More
Wisconsin seeks funding to recover MIA soldiers' remains
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
More TOP STORIES News