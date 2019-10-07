Pets & Animals

Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. -- A man in Tennessee was in for quite a surprise when he returned to his work van. He found two bear cubs trapped inside.

Jeff Stokely says he just left a customer's home when he heard honking and found the cubs in his van. "They had opened the door and climbed in and closed the door and locked it with my key inside. I had to call my office to get the keypad door code to unlock it and let them out," said Stokely. He eventually opened the back door and the little furballs ran out and into the woods.

RELATED: Video shows Northern California bear opening car door

Stokely was concerned about the possibility their mother was nearby, but the mother never appeared.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsbear cubanimalbearcute animalsnatureu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skokie mom says gas bill tripled after signing with 3rd party energy company
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from Wicker Park tobacco shop
Police warn of pick pockets on downtown CTA platforms
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Semi-trailer hauling frozen bagels erupts into flames in NW Indiana
Show More
Gun violence survivor stays determined 10 years after shooting left him paralyzed
4 teens tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
5-month-old Indiana girl dies of blunt force head injuries
Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, seasonably cool Monday
More TOP STORIES News