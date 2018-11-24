PETS & ANIMALS

Man stabs elderly couple's dog outside of Evanston Target

EVANSTON, Ill. --
An elderly couple's pet dog was reportedly stabbed by a man Friday afternoon outside a Target store in north suburban Evanston.

At 12:10 p.m., the couple was outside near the business at 1616 Sherman Avenue when a man came up and asked to pet their dog, according to Evanston Police Dept. Cmdr. Ryan Glew. He then stabbed the dog before leaving the area on foot.

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, and its condition was not known, Glew said. No one was in custody for the stabbing, though Glew said it was likely there were witnesses and surveillance from businesses in the area.

Authorities were investigating the stabbing.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
