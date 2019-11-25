Pets & Animals

2 men charged with animal cruelty after 2 horses found dead, 5 others malnourished in McHenry County

MARENGO, Ill. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with animal cruelty after two horses were found dead and five others severely malnourished in northern Illinois.

McHenry County Animal Control officers were verifying vaccine records at dog a breeding operation in Marengo when they discovered the horses.

The Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society were contacted and found two dead miniature horses that appeared to have starved.

Five malnourished horses were also found Friday.



They've been taken to a facility for treatment and are expected to recover.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that two men were charged with cruelty to animals and violating animal owner duties.

The animal rescue group says they'll continue to monitor other horses at the property that did not appear to be neglected.
