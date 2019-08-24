O'Hare Airport receives 8 new TSA K9 teams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight new canine teams are now prepared to work TSA security checkpoints at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.The teams are back in Chicago, after completing a 12 week training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.This is the first time an entire training class has been made up of teams from a single airport.TSA handler Regina Eisenberg say important part of the training is their relationship with the canines."Bonding is really very important because we are its mom or its dad," said Eisenberg.With these 8 new teams the airport now has 22 TSA canine units with plans to add a total of 25 teams in the coming months.