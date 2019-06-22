Pets & Animals

Scamp the Tramp wins World's Ugliest Dog Contest

By Thomas M. Rizza
PETALUMA, Calif. -- Scamp the Tramp is being called Scamp the Champ after winning over the judges at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Thousands of people gathered to cheer on the 19 contestants competing for a big trophy, $1,500 prize and a donated prize match split between the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Angels Fund and Compassion Without Borders.

Scamp the Tramp was rescued by Santa Rosa, California, resident Yvonne Morones in 2014. She found Scamp on Pet Finder and swiped right. He was in his last hours when Morones stepped in to save her life. When they met, Scamp won over Morones with his stunning personality.

All of the contestants were also adopted or rescued. The red carpet runners-up included second-place winner Wild Thang, owned by Ann Lewis, and third-place winner Tostito, owned by Molly Horgan, who also won the Spirit Award.

This year's People's Choice Award went to Meatloaf, owned by Denae Pruner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetalumacontestswhat's trendingdogssonomabuzzworthysocietydogeventssonoma countyfun stuffmarin countycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD won't cooperate with planned ICE raids, Lightfoot says
Meeting to be held to address University Park lead contamination
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Lifting Lake Shore Drive Bridge to take longer, delays expected
Weekend Watch: Joliet Bridge claim
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
Father rushes into street after 3-year-old shoots himself
Show More
Old St. Pat's celebrates 35th World's Largest Block Party
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers expected early Saturday
3 people robbed at gunpoint in Englewood: police
Snail mail plagues Chicago, recent report prompts city-wide change
More TOP STORIES News