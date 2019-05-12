Pets & Animals

Midwest BREW's annual Beaglefest on May 18 in Park Ridge

Beaglefest is a great opportunity to run, sit or play with the hounds!

The 17th annual Beaglefest will be held May 18 at Paws Park in Park Ridge. The event is the largest fundraiser for Midwest Beagle Rescue & Education Welfare (BREW), which works to rescue and re-home beagles from across the Midwest.

Hundreds of beagles, including some who are available for adoption, are expected to attend the event. Click here for adoptable beagles.

Midwest BREW is a nonprofit that rescues beagles from shelters and puppy mills, including beagles who need medical care. The dogs live in foster homes until they are ready for adoption. The organization then works to find and vet good adopters for the beagles.

Food and merchandise will be available for sale.

For more information, volunteer or donate, visit Midwest BREW's website: https://gotbeagles.org/

Event Information:

Midwest Beagle Rescue Education & Welfare's 17th Annual Beaglefest

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: Paws Park

2800 W Oakton St

Park Ridge, IL 60068

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free for people; $10 per dog
