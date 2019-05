Midwest BREW's annual Beaglefest on May 18 in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beaglefest is a great opportunity to run, sit or play with the hounds!The 17th annual Beaglefest will be held May 18 at Paws Park in Park Ridge. The event is the largest fundraiser for Midwest Beagle Rescue & Education Welfare (BREW), which works to rescue and re-home beagles from across the Midwest.Hundreds of beagles, including some who are available for adoption, are expected to attend the event. Click here for adoptable beagles.Midwest BREW is a nonprofit that rescues beagles from shelters and puppy mills, including beagles who need medical care. The dogs live in foster homes until they are ready for adoption. The organization then works to find and vet good adopters for the beagles.Food and merchandise will be available for sale.For more information, volunteer or donate, visit Midwest BREW's website: https://gotbeagles.org/ Midwest Beagle Rescue Education & Welfare's 17th Annual BeaglefestSaturday, May 18, 201911 a.m. - 4 p.m.Paws Park2800 W Oakton StPark Ridge, IL 60068Free for people; $10 per dog