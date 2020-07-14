Pets & Animals

Chicago police rescue mini horse from Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police rescued a mini horse from the Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said an officer on patrol saw the miniature horse tied to a tow truck in a vacant lot. The horse had no access to food and no access to water, and was not in the shade.


A 30-year-old man who police said owned the horse was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.

No further details have been released. Police have not said whose care they have released the horse into.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoback of the yardshorseschicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing assistant killed in Chicago weekend shooting at memorial
Naperville, Aurora schools offer choice of hybrid, E-Learning
Honey drips from walls of family's home; thousands of bees found
2nd suspect arrested after Skokie carjacking ends in NW Side crash
Chicago marathon canceled due to COVID-19, refunds offered
Wife takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, pleasant
Show More
Oak Park and River Forest High School will likely start the fall semester at home
Koppers facility partially shut down after fire
IL reports 883 new COVID-19 cases Monday
El Chapo top lieutenant wants out of prison, government opposes COVID-19 release
Look out for the 'Census Cowboy'
More TOP STORIES News