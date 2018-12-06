PETS & ANIMALS

Mini therapy horses spread holiday cheer to elderly in Des Plaines

Tiny horses spread some holiday cheer at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's off-campus Older Adult Services program in Des Plaines.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
It was not reindeers, but tiny horses, that spread some holiday cheer to the elderly on Thursday.

Two miniature therapy horses, which are trained to provide comfort and care like therapy dogs, visited Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's off-campus Older Adult Services program. Participants in the program were able to pet, walk and spend time with the horses.

The participants included people diagnosed with Parkinson's or early-stage Alzheimer's and also some recovering from a stroke.

The horses were from Mane in Heaven, a Barrington-based nonprofit that provides visits with therapy horses free of charge.
