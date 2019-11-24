Chicago Fire Department dog 'Burny' missing from Englewood firehouse found safe

We received many calls from that area and Burny was located safe and sound. Thank Twitter and all of the media outlets for getting the word out about Burny. We are greatful. Thanks again. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 23, 2019

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Fire Department says its dog Burny that was reported missing from an Englewood firehouse has been located."Burny" the firehouse dog went missing about 6 p.m. Friday from the Engine 84 station, 21 W. 59th St., fire officials said. He was last seen by the firehouse near the intersection of 59th and State streets.Burny is a large, male, black Labrador retriever with medium-length hair, officials said.The black Lab is 7-years-old and has lived at the Engine 84 firehouse his whole life, officials said, noting that the dog was a reliable morale booster and stress reliever at the station.