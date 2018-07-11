PETS & ANIMALS

Model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

Model Katarina Elle Zarutskie was attacked by a nurse shark while on a family trip.

THE BAHAMAS --
A model from Houston says she loves sharks even after she was bitten by one in the Bahamas.

Model Katarina Elle Zarutskie was attacked by a nurse shark while on a family trip.

She was bitten on the wrist, and in true model fashion, she took pictures of the wound.

Katarina posted them to social media, where she's been overwhelmed with comments asking for details.

"I was leaning back for probably no more than 10 seconds, and this shark just grabbed my wrist. I know he mistook me. It was an accident and he probably thought I was food, and I am very lucky that I was able to rip my arm away from him," Katarina said.

The model says she's fine after the attack. She had to get several stitches and was put on a round of antibiotics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshark attackwoman injuredu.s. & worldnursesinstagramsocial mediacaught on video
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Consumer Reports: Stop ticks from biting your pets
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Perfect Pet
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News