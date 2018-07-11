Model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas

A model from Houston says she loves sharks even after she was bitten by one in the Bahamas.Model Katarina Elle Zarutskie was attacked by a nurse shark while on a family trip.She was bitten on the wrist, and in true model fashion, she took pictures of the wound.Katarina posted them to social media, where she's been overwhelmed with comments asking for details."I was leaning back for probably no more than 10 seconds, and this shark just grabbed my wrist. I know he mistook me. It was an accident and he probably thought I was food, and I am very lucky that I was able to rip my arm away from him," Katarina said.The model says she's fine after the attack. She had to get several stitches and was put on a round of antibiotics.