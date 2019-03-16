Pets & Animals

Mom rescues daughter after moose crashes through bedroom window

EMBED <>More Videos

A moose came crashing through the window of a family's home in Colorado.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado -- A mother rescued her 1-year-old daughter after an unexpected visitor came crashing through her bedroom window in Colorado.

A moose barged in through the window while the little girl was sleeping.

Her mother says she heard the glass shatter and ran into the room to save her child. Then she called police, who sent animal control to get the moose out.

Luckily the toddler only suffered minor cuts due to broken glass.

Animal control tranquilized the moose and pulled her out of the home.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscoloradoanimalschild rescueus world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Police looking for 5 suspects in connection with stabbing of CTA employee
ABC7 celebrates St. Patrick's Day with live parade broadcast
WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf
I-57 temporarily closed after shooting between vehicles; 1 injured
Chicago man charged in fatal love triangle-related shooting in Evanston
Show More
Students in Chicago, across the world protest warming, pleading for their future
Ohio man gives up everything for Lent...except beer
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Texas man has more video games than anyone on earth
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News