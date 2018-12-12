GREEN BAY, Wis. --A turkey chased a frightened boy along a street in Wisconsin, and it was all captured on video.
The testy turkey chased the boy who managed to stay ahead while he ran in the bicycle lane. Suddenly, a sport utility vehicle veered in front of the turkey, which cut off the cantankerous gobbler off from its prey.
Vanessa Miramontes was driving that SUV when she saw the bird in hot pursuit and decided to rescue the terrified boy.
She told Green Bay news affiliate WBAY,"You just saw this kid's eyes completely bugged out. It felt like forever, like one of those Baywatch where the kid is running in slow motion down the beach, you could just sense the poor kid's fear in the vehicle."
Miramontes said she had to do something to help before the child ran in front of oncoming traffic to escape.
"My first concern is, I don't want to see the child run out in the road trying to get away from this, and get hit by a car. I like, instinctively turned in front of it and he was like, 'No don't, you are going to hit it!' It didn't get hit at all, but I was like, 'What if that was our child?'" Miramontes said.
She didn't hit the turkey, but the big bird definitely fluffed its feathers and stared her down.
"Felt like a year that it just made eye contact with me before it caught wind of the kid again and took off up the road," Miramontes said.
Although she managed to slow it down, Miramontes said the turkey took off running full speed after the kid again. But another vehicle stopped and took the boy safely home.
Miramontes said she was relieved.
"Don't get in vehicles with strangers, but I think the circumstances are different when you are being chased by a turkey."