'Monster' gator nicknamed 'Elvis' spotted on Florida golf course

Golfers were in awe as they stumbled upon a "monster" alligator lumbering across a golf course in Florida.US Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jake Sherrock filmed the gator slowly crossing a fairway at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on August 31."That is like a friggin' dinosaur, man!" one of the men says in the video.Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed "Elvis."One of the golfers estimated the alligator was 12 feet long.