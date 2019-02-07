PETS & ANIMALS

VALENTINES DAY 2019:This zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a Meerkat

The El Paso Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and then feed it to a meerkat live on camera.

EL PASO, Texas --
Here's the perfect Valentine's Day gift for those newly found single people. The El Paso Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and then feed it to a meerkat live on camera.

As a part of their "Quit Bugging Me" campaign, participants can message the El Paso Zoo on Facebook with the name of their ex. The cockroaches will then be fed to the Meerkats.

The zoo prefers to use Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches as they explained to KVIA.

"They do actually hiss, they are a very large species of cockroach, definitely not the largest, but it is one that we actually do breed here at the zoo for feeding purposes." said Sarah Murphy, Education Specialist at El Paso Zoo.

The feast that will be live-streamed on the zoo's website and Facebook page on Valentine's Day.

