Rescue pets from Nashville area available for adoption at PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the animals rescued from Nashville after last week's deadly tornadoes now have new homes in Chicago.

PAWS Chicago shared pictures of four rescue pets with the local families who adopted them.

Animals rescued from the Nashville area after last week's deadly tornadoes are now available for adoption at PAWS Chicago.



19 other cats and dogs also made the trip from Tennessee. Shelter officials said nine cats are currently available for adoption.

The other animals still need to be medically cleared before they can be adopted, shelter officials said.

Pictures of available pets from the Nashville area have been marked with an orange "tornado rescue" banner on the shelter's website, officials said.

For more information visit, pawschicago.org/adopt.
