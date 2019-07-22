Here is proof that there's a day for everything.
Monday, July 22, is National Rat Catcher's Day.
The day commemorates the German folktale of Pied Piper of Hamelin who was hired to rid the village of rats, according to National Geographic. Over time, the day has come to celebrate present-day exterminators who track down rats.
RELATED: Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight city rodent issues
Chicago, of course, is quite familiar with the rodents. It has topped a list of the most rat-infested cities for four straight years. Last month the city vowed to ramp up its efforts to fight rats in the city.
July 22 is National Rat Catcher's Day
NATIONAL DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News