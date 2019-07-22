national day

July 22 is National Rat Catcher's Day

Here is proof that there's a day for everything.

Monday, July 22, is National Rat Catcher's Day.

The day commemorates the German folktale of Pied Piper of Hamelin who was hired to rid the village of rats, according to National Geographic. Over time, the day has come to celebrate present-day exterminators who track down rats.

RELATED: Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight city rodent issues

Chicago, of course, is quite familiar with the rodents. It has topped a list of the most rat-infested cities for four straight years. Last month the city vowed to ramp up its efforts to fight rats in the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrat poisonnational dayrats
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NATIONAL DAY
Authentic French bakery Maison Marcel hosting Bastille Day Special
Celebrating National Corn on the Cob Day with Don Elote
Break out your vinyls, it's National Record Store Day
Celebrate National Twinkie Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88
43 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Report: Attorneys decline special prosecutor offer in Jussie Smollett case
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan
CTA response to Twitter troll goes viral
Bears' season opener featuring concert by Chance the Rapper
CAIR to condemn local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post
Show More
Police department clarifies 'the meth-gator is not real'
Lincoln Park residents rally against metal facility
RNs picket at UCMC over patient care and safety concerns
Trump responds to Iran's claim of capturing 17 CIA spies
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
More TOP STORIES News