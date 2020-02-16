animal cruelty

Malnourished dog almost put to sleep making miraculous recovery; charges pending against owner

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Moca, a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix, is lucky to be alive thanks to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Officials say Moca was brought to their wellness clinic by his owners to be put down around January 30, 2020.

The dog was motionless and had a horrible smell, officials said. Moca had extreme matting on his face, limbs and tail, his nails were overgrown and he had both urine and fecal scalding.

"Moca was in such poor condition that our medical staff commented that an animal had never come into our care smelling so badly but that was still alive," the PSPCA said.

But further examination revealed that Moca was starving and was ultimately being neglected by his owner, the PSPCA said.

Instead of being put to sleep, vet staff jumped into action and rushed him to an animal hospital. Two weeks later, he's made an miraculous recovery.

Moca will soon be up for adoption.

The PSPCA said charges are pending against Moca's owners.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can help

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniaanimal crueltydogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
'Largest shark fin seizure ever:' $1M worth of product found at US airport
Puppy starves to death after men abandon it in apartment
Man allegedly kills puppy in dryer for being mean to cat: police
200 animals found in Texas home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 hospitalized, including 5-year-old boy after South Side fire: CFD
6 officers injured in West Side crash: CPD
NBA All-Star game wraps up event packed weekend
8 kids among 15 wounded in Chicago weekend violence
Suburban HS employee charged with sending student nude videos on Snapchat
Chicago couple who tested positive for novel coronavirus virus released from isolation
'American Idol' returns to ABC for season 3
Show More
Blackhawks Warriors create brotherhood for military veterans transitioning to civilian life
Family behind Moreno's Liquors opens Little Village speakeasy
Florida city shuts down part of a park due to annual snake orgy
Celebrating Black History Month: The legacy of Chicago's Black Ensemble Theater
Chicago family offering $1K reward for missing wedding album
More TOP STORIES News