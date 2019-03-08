Pets & Animals

New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast

EMBED <>More Videos

A new species of killer whale has been discovered off the southern coast of Chile.

By ABC7.com staff
A new species of killer whale has been discovered off the southern coast of Chile.

Researchers from San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography say the whales look distinctly different than orcas.

Their signature white eyepatch is smaller, and their heads are bit more rounded than other killer whales.

The species is being called Type D. And it turns out they may not be so new after all.

For decades, there have been tales from fisherman and tourists who say they've seen the whale.

But this is the first time scientists can confirm their existence.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhaleanimal newsus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect in custody
Willie Wilson to endorse Lori Lightfoot in Chicago mayoral election
The 60: Weekend look ahead
Lent 2019: Where to get your fish fry fix
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
Downers Grove dad builds massive backyard ice rink for his kids
Show More
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Surveillance image released of car wanted in NW Side hit-and-run
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies
Off-duty CPD officer dies days after I-290 crash
More TOP STORIES News