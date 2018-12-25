Noseless dog seeks forever home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --A Florida veterinarian's office is hoping someone is ready to adopt a sweet, stray dog with a unique look.
The staff is helping Sniffles sniff out a forever home because he can't do it himself - he is missing a nose. The deformity causes the dog to snort. That, coupled with his crooked teeth, hasn't exactly had people knocking down the door to adopt him.
But Michelle Walker, who works for Orange County Animal Services, told CNN affiliate WESH that the dog still has plenty of redeeming qualities.
"He's just a precious old man. Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him," she said. "He's a healthy dog, he just looks a little funny."
Genesis Diaz has been fostering Sniffles, believed to be about 12 years old.
"He's a very laid back dog, likes to snort a lot," she said. "This morning I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl and started licking my face."
Half the dogs at Poodle and Pooch Rescue are older, injured or dealing with a medical issue. The rescue said it always needs cash to pay for vet bills for the special needs critters that come through.
"Ninety percent of the time we can fix these dogs," Walker said.
Walker hopes that someone finds room in their home and their heart for a sweet, snorty dog named Sniffles.