Officer rescues baby deer stuck in fence in Oregon

An animal welfare officer in Oregon is getting attention after her body-worn camera captured her rescuing a baby deer.The Eugene Police Department on Thursday made public a video and photo of Officer Shawni McLaughlin freeing a terrified fawn that got stuck in a backyard fence.In the video, McLaughlin wraps the fawn's head in a towel and lifts it from between two narrow fence posts as she gently talks to the deer.The fawn lies on the ground for a few seconds after being freed, apparently not aware it can walk.