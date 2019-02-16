PETS & ANIMALS

Orange alligators lurk in South Carolina lakes

EMBED </>More Videos

There's something unusual lurking in the ponds of Cypress Ridge in Bluffton, South Carolina - orange alligators.

There's something lurking unusual lurking in the ponds of Cypress Ridge in Bluffton, South Carolina - orange alligators.

"We walk by this pond every day once or twice," a local resident said. "And there's a larger one and a smaller one, they take turns or they're in the same pond."

"We did not know for sure what it was right away because it was a pumpkin orange, not bright bright orange, but but kind of a rust," a resident said of the animals.

Orange alligators right next to families like Lauren and her three-year-old daughter Kenley. They live about 30 feet from the alligators' home, but Lauren tells WJCL she isn't worried.

"Because they're so far away and he keeps his distance, I don't worry about it. I don't think they're going to come up and charge you. So it doesn't worry me and we stay up here," Lauren said.
Their biggest question along with the neighborhood is: Why are they orange?

"We were more curious, is this normal that they're this color or not? People are trying to figure out why it would be that color," Lauren said.

In 2017, the department of natural resources says another orange alligator was spotted near Charleston.

They're actually just regular alligators affected by where they hibernate during the winter, David Price said.

"The likely thing could be that they have spent the winter hibernating in a rusty drainage pipe or just somewhere in the bank where there is some rust," Price said.

And now that it's warm out, the gators are catching some sun. Neighbors like Lauren say they don't mind the extra company.

"They're all around. We moved into their habitat. We moved into where they live. We'll just live together," Lauren said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the gators should return to their natural color after spending a few more weeks in the water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatoranimalu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
Runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Victims identified in shooting at Henry Pratt Company; gunman was terminated employee with felony conviction
Police: 2 persons of interest released in Jussie Smollett case confirmed to have been on scene
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peak as shooting wraps
2 men charged after firearms, ammunition found in Ford Heights
Armed robber on the run after targeting 7 businesses
Show More
Surveillance photos released of man who punched, kicked pregnant woman on CTA Red Line train
ISP trooper injured after police chase on Dan Ryan Expy. leads to 2 crashes
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
More News