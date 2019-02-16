Orange alligators lurk in South Carolina lakes

There's something lurking unusual lurking in the ponds of Cypress Ridge in Bluffton, South Carolina - orange alligators.
"We walk by this pond every day once or twice," a local resident said. "And there's a larger one and a smaller one, they take turns or they're in the same pond."
"We did not know for sure what it was right away because it was a pumpkin orange, not bright bright orange, but but kind of a rust," a resident said of the animals.
Orange alligators right next to families like Lauren and her three-year-old daughter Kenley. They live about 30 feet from the alligators' home, but Lauren tells WJCL she isn't worried.
"Because they're so far away and he keeps his distance, I don't worry about it. I don't think they're going to come up and charge you. So it doesn't worry me and we stay up here," Lauren said.
Their biggest question along with the neighborhood is: Why are they orange?
"We were more curious, is this normal that they're this color or not? People are trying to figure out why it would be that color," Lauren said.
In 2017, the department of natural resources says another orange alligator was spotted near Charleston.
They're actually just regular alligators affected by where they hibernate during the winter, David Price said.
"The likely thing could be that they have spent the winter hibernating in a rusty drainage pipe or just somewhere in the bank where there is some rust," Price said.
And now that it's warm out, the gators are catching some sun. Neighbors like Lauren say they don't mind the extra company.
"They're all around. We moved into their habitat. We moved into where they live. We'll just live together," Lauren said.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the gators should return to their natural color after spending a few more weeks in the water.
