Oregon man rescues kitten glued to busy road

SILVERTON, Ore. --
An Oregon man says he found a 5-week-old kitten glued to a busy road.

KPTV said Chuck Hawley rescued the kitten, which had some sort of glue on its paws, neck and tail.

Veterinarian Jenny Bate said it's clear the glue was intentionally put on the kitten's paws.

She was able to remove the glue using mineral oil and the kitten should fully recover.

Hawley said it's incredible the kitten wasn't hit by a car.

He saw several vehicles drive over it before he could rescue it.

Hawley told KPTV he and his wife will adopt the kitten. They have named it Sticky.

Marion County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Baldridge said if Hawley files a crime report, his agency will investigate.

So far, no report has been filed.
