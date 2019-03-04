Pets & Animals

Otter breaks record in celebrating 22nd birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

At age 22, Charlie, who lives at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach - is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A local sea otter is celebrating his birthday by breaking a record.

At age 22, Charlie is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.

That's nearly double the average life span of a wild sea otter.

Charlie has lived at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach ever since it opened - after being orphaned as a pup during the El Niño storms of 1997.

Experts say he would not have survived in the wild on his own.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniabirthdayanimal newsus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Indiana teen charged with murder in case of 2 missing teens
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago records coldest March temp since 2002
Rush reports patients' information exposed in data breach
Caught on Camera: Lincolnwood trustee tears down campaign sign
WI teen charged for putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks
Teenage girl reported missing again from Lakeview, last seen at O'Hare
Show More
Teen charged after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
Boy, 5, calls police on Momo challenge
More TOP STORIES News