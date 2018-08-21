PETS & ANIMALS

Paralyzed pup at PAWS Chicago looking for forever home

Charlie has a new leash on life - now he just needs to find his forever home!

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Meet Charlie! This partially paralyzed 11-year-old Bishon Frise has a new leash on life - and now he's ready to find his forever home.

Charlie was dropped off by his former owner at the city pound after he was hit by a car. PAWS Chicago took Charlie into their foster program while he learned to get around using his new set of wheels. Now nothing can stop him and he's ready to be adopted!

PAWS says Charlie would do best with an experienced owner who will learn to use his wheelchair and provide a loving, safe environment. He loves going for walks, getting scratches and snacking on apples. He gets along well with other dogs, but would do best in a home without young children.

If you're interested in adopting Charlie, you can meet him at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.

For more information about Charlie, click here.
