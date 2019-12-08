Pets & Animals

PAWS Chicago hosts 12th annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It might be time to add a furry friend to your family!

PAWS Chicago is hosting its 12th annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon through Sunday.

Plenty of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens are looking for loving homes. The event extends adoption hours with the aim of saving animals' lives and raising awareness about pet overpopulation and the needless killing of homeless animals.

The animal shelter said there were 57 adoptions as of Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Lincoln Park adoption center is open Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

For more information about the Holiday Adopt-a-Thon, visit PAWS Chicago's website.
