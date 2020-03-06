Pets & Animals

PAWS Chicago returns with homeless pets from Nashville shelters after Tennessee tornadoes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago returned from Nashville Friday morning with homeless pets from areas affected by the deadly tornadoes earlier this week.

PAWS Chicago said their efforts focused on pets who had been given up by their owners or were in local shelters before the tornadoes hit, allowing Nashville shelters to deal with the influx of pets displaced after the tornadoes.

RELATED: Recovery efforts continue after Nashville area tornadoes

"We have got 23 dogs, cats and puppies all from the Nashville area," said PAWS Chicago spokesperson Sarah McDonald. "We helped three rescues, one unfortunately that was pretty damaged, so really happy to be able to play a small part in helping the wonderful in Nashville and hopefully alleviating some stress there and we're just excited to meet all the dogs and cats."

The pets will be given medical care at PAWS Chicago and once medically cleared, the pets will be available at their adoption centers.

Tennessee continues to recover from the tornadoes, which killed 24 people across the state.
