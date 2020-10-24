PAWS Chicago temporarily waiving adoption fees for some overlooked adult pets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6719681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PAWS is caring for the Frenchies before they are ready for their fur-ever homes!

When you adopt an adult animal, you know exactly what you're getting - size, coat, personality.

Older dogs are often house-trained or able to learn how to become so quickly.

Many mature dogs already have training under their belts. They're comfortable on a leash and understand basic commands, such as "sit," "stay" and "down."

Looking for a calm pet? An adult animal might be your best bet. With younger pets, energy levels soar, but adult animals are more likely to enjoy casual activities and regular snuggle time on the couch. Older animals will give you a better idea of who they are and how they'll act in your home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago is temporarily waiving its adoption feeds for some overlooked adult pets in its "Don't Forget About Me" event.Joan Harris, director of Canine Training and Behavior for PAWS Chicago, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about it.The fees are being waived Oct. 19 through Sunday for select long-term adult dogs and cats. "Don't Forget About Me" is an adoption event designed to give attention to adult animals who have been overlooked by potential adopters and have had a difficult time finding their adoptive home.Since the start of COVID-19, 2,085 animals have found homes through the PAWS Chicago Virtual Adoption process due to the incredible adoption interest from the community. However, many adult animals have been ignored for their younger puppy and kitten counterparts, causing them to stay in the shelter much longer. Some of these animals need an extra special adopter who has the room in their home and the room in their heart to welcome one of these animals into their family.PAWS Chicago provides resources to help pets make a seamless transition into their new homes and provides a lifetime safety net for every animal adopted, ensuring that if something happens to the adopter, their PAWS pet will be cared for.All animals eligible for waived fees during this adoption event have an orange banner on their website profile. Select long-term adult animals, one year and older, will have adoption fees waived. Adoption requirements and a refundable $100 training deposit for courses completed at the PAWS Chicago Training Center for all dogs still apply.PAWS says these are some benefits of adopting an adult animal:To view all the dogs and cats with waived fees, visit